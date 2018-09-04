Tomlinson Furniture
CNB Athlete of the Week: Willow Wilkinson, Tennis

September 4, 2018
Jordan Armenise
After winning her fourth Junior Tennis title Saturday 25th August, we catch up with 13-year old Willow Wilkinson.

Wilkinson did not drop a set in her three tournament games. She has won all but one Under-14 Junior Circuit of the title of the tennis season.

Help us congratulate Willow, our Cayman National Bank Athlete of the Week!

 

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role with his hometown team, where he was able to collaborate and produce unique video content using the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasters & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and and Cream Productions.

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

