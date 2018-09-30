Tomlinson Furniture
Cops warn drag racers: Keep illegal vehicles off the streets

September 29, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Police issue a warning to those heading to Retaliation, a motor racing event this weekend, to keep their vehicles off the streets. And they say they will be carrying out checks to ensure that happens.

The racing event takes place this Sunday (30 September) at the Old Breakers Speedway in Bodden Town.

Friday (28 September) the RCIPS issued the warning for all participating vehicles not licensed for normal road use to make sure they are transported to and from the event using trailers, and that includes non-street-legal bikes. Police said it is illegal to use such vehicles on public roads.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

