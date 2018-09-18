Tomlinson Furniture
Corals damaged in Jolly Roger grounding, says DOE

September 17, 2018
Joe Avary
1 Min Read
Cody Panton of the Department of Environment inspects the site of the Jolly Roger grounding.

The Department of Environment said a few coral colonies sustained serious damage when the Jolly Roger pirate ship ran aground last Monday. (10 September)

When the Jolly Roger broke free of its moorings, it eventually came to rest on the hard-pan.

The DOE told Cayman 27 research officers found damage to two starlet coral colonies, four brain coral colonies, and a small group of yellow porites.

The DOE is reminding vessel owners to secure their boats in inclement weather to avoid damaging coral, which is an offense under the law.

The DOE told Cayman 27 its investigation is continuing.

About the author

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

