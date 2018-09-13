Cricket: Anderson confident national team can reach World Cup qualifiers

Cayman Cricket Technical Director Peter Anderson is confident Cayman’s national cricket team can advance past ‘the big boys’ in November 2019’s International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Regional Qualifying round for the ICC Twenty20 World Cup.

Anderson, who recently returned from a sudden diagnosis of Stage 2 Lymphoma, told Cayman 27 he’s more focused than ever to help Cayman get past some of the region’s top competition.

“There’s no reason in the world, with the talent we have, if we prepare properly, and if they ‘buy-in’, whic I’ve always used that word here. I’m only as good as the support I have.”

Cayman gained entry in the March with a 3-1 record playing against both Argentina and Bermuda. With Cayman and Bermuda advancing to a group that includes Canada and the United States, Anderson feels the challenge of beating the two North American juggernauts, although daunting, is not impossible

“We proved it in Argentina, when we put it together, we are very talented team. That’s a good challenge for me, and it excites me.”

