Crown plays 911 call for jurors

The crown closed its case in the William Ian Rivers murder trial on Thursday. Lead prosecutor, Queens Counsel, Cheryll Richards, ended her case with a recording of a 911 call with Mr. Rivers common law wife, Loretta Ebanks.

Jurors heard what was happening in the Rivers household on the afternoon of January 28th 2017, after Mark “Hubba” Seymour was shot at Super C’s bar in West Bay.

As the 911 tape played, the murder accused, bowed his head as the court heard his partner appealing to police to step away from the Boatswain Bay Road home.

At several points, Mr. Rivers could be heard shouting obscenities in the background at the 911 operator and instructing Miss Ebanks to stop moving.

On the recording Ms. Ebanks described the scene within the house. She explained that she and two of her daughters, a 16 year old and a one and a half year old were also there and that she had locked her grandmother in the bedroom for her safety.

Intermittently, the voice of a young child could heard.

Mr. Rivers could be heard shouting that “They wanted to kill him”, prompting Ms. Ebanks to tell the operator, “They would be alright … Once they keep away from the yard.”

Ms. Ebanks made repeated appeals on behalf of Mr. Rivers for Detective Sargeant Orlando Mason to come to the scene.

She said at various points in the recording, “Send mason…He will only surrender to mason…” …. “If Mason doesn’t come…He is going to go off again.” … “He needs help.”

During the call, the 911 operator asked about the gun. Ms. Ebanks confirmed Mr. Rivers still had it but had put it down.

At the end of the call the 9-1-1 rep assured they were doing their best to reach Mr. Mason.

The defense begins presenting its case on Friday morning.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

