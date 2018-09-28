Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
NFL Pick’ems
Business Culture Environment News Politics

Cruise line executives on mega-ships: no plans to tender

September 28, 2018
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

On the panel at last night’s public meeting: executives from two major cruise lines.

David Candib of Carnival Cruise Lines and Royal Caribbean’s Miguel Reyna offered an inside look at where the industry is headed.

Both men bolstering one government argument in favor of the cruise facility.

“We have mentioned, and we are here today to say those new class of ships unfortunately won’t go to destinations where they have to tender,” said Mr. Candib.

“We don’t bring the oasis to the Cayman Islands, and as it was mentioned earlier, Royal Caribbean has no plans to tender the oasis in any port,” said Mr. Reyna.

Both cruise executives stressed their companies’ commitment to the marine environment and sustainability.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas – Break Free
Eclipze – Hello Autumn
Kirk Freeport – September 2018
Tanya’s Kitchen
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: