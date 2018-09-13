Tomlinson Furniture
Cruise Port Referendum petition closing in on 2,000 voter signatures

September 12, 2018
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

The grassroots group Cruise Port Referendum Cayman told Cayman 27 it is closing in on 2,000 voter signatures in its push to trigger a people initiated referendum on the cruise berthing facility project.

To trigger a referendum, CPR Cayman would need to collect signatures from 25% of registered voters. With 21,5000 voters on the rolls as of 1 July, according to the Elections Office, the magic number would be just shy of 5,300 signatures.

CPR Cayman will be collecting signatures this Saturday at Hurley’s Supermarket (8AM-4PM), and at Lobster Pot (8AM-2PM).

The petition can be signed every day at BarCam Esso, Four Winds Esso, Cathy Church’s Photo Centre, Bliss Living Yoga, and Pure Art

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

