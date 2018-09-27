Curfew for WB man charged in viral video assault

A 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew has been slapped on a West Bay man accused of assaulting another man in a violent viral video.

Adam Bodden, 33, appeared in court Wednesday (26 September) charged with assault.

He was granted bail.

Mr. Bodden’s charges arise from an altercation with another man at Caribbean Plaza on West Bay Road Saturday (22 September) night. The altercation went viral after a video was posted to local social media sites.

To meet the conditions of his bail, Mr. Bodden had to surrender his passport, as well as, agree to the curfew.

He returns to court on 2 October.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

