Cyclist dies in crash on Esterly Tibbetts Highway

A 56-year-old man died Tuesday morning (11 September) after a collision on the Esterly Tibbetts Highway. Around 7:30 a.m. emergency personnel raced to the Esterly Tibbetts highway where a cyclist and an SUV collided. The cyclist died as result of the injuries those are the only details police have released about the incident. Hours after the crash those who knew the man gathered near the site to pay respects to their friend.

“He is a very great friend,” said Cesar Rico Aparil.

Disbelief from those closest with the Australian man. “He was my swim coach and I considered him as my immediate family,” said Mr. Aparil.

A triathlete, the cyclist helped train those like Jalene Cruz.

“Well I’ve known him for over three years now and he was a very kind warm heart person,” said Ms. Cruz. She said he will be missed by many in the community.

“He was a great motivator and instantiation and I will miss him, the Cayman sporting community will miss him and every time that we are out there on the road he will always be in our hearts,” said Ms. Cruz.

Ms. Cruz added, we all need to be more aware of each-other on Cayman roads. “There’s no pointing fingers, we all play a part also the cyclist need to be mindful of they’re surroundings not only the motorist,” said Ms. Cruz. The incident is currently under investigation by the Traffic and Roads policing unit.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

