Deputy Premier: cruise berthing facility window won’t last forever

The cruise berthing debate reached a new level of intensity during a marathon five-and-a-half hour public meeting Wednesday night (26 September) at the Family Life Centre in George Town.

Government presented what it called the facts about the project, and debuted a new technical rendering of what the cruise berthing facility might look like.

Deputy Premier and Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell reiterated his government’s commitment to completing the project, which he pointed out, has been in motion for five years now.

He told the estimated audience of 450 attendees that the window to execute this project won’t last forever.

“If we can’t take advantage of this opportunity in a time period, there are certainly other ports that are more than willing to take advantage,” said Mr. Kirkconnell. “We all know that Cuba comes to mind immediately because of how aggressively they are looking at the cruise industry.”

The deputy premier was joined on the panel by representatives from the Port Authority, the Major Projects Office, The Public Works Department, and the Cayman Turtle Centre.

