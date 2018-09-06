Tomlinson Furniture
DOA confirms seized dogs euthanised

September 5, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
The Department of Agriculture confirms the six ferocious dogs removed from their owner last week have been euthanised.
According to a brief statement issued to Cayman 27 following queries on the animals’ whereabouts Director of Agriculture Adrian Estwick said the animals were euthanized by a DOA veterinary staff member.
The animals, all mixed breed pitbulls, were found at a home in West Bay. The breed is illegal here and were removed last Thursday (30 August.)
Police and DOA went to the residence after members in the community complained about being attacked by the dogs. The owner relinquished his ownership of the dogs.
Police are reminding dog owners to be responsible and take measures to ensure their animals do not pose a danger to members of the public.

About the author

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

