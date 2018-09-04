Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
NFL Pick’ems
Environment News

Earthquake strikes south east of Cayman

September 3, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake was registered earlier Monday (3 September) off the coast of Cayman.
Hazard Management says there were no reports that the tremor was felt here.
The United States Geological Survey confirmed the earthquake occurred about 124 miles south-east of the Cayman Islands at around 9:35 a.m.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6 miles.
The tremor was reportedly felt in parts of Jamaica.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas – Break Free
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: