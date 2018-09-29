Eclipze Cut-a-Thon is happening this weekend

Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales will finally be taking that much-needed haircut this weekend at the annual Eclipze Hair and Spa cut-a-thon.

He has been trying to help raise funds for the event and on Friday (28 September) Eclipze owner Darla Dilbert joined him live to do the final check on how much his hair has grown in preparation for the event.

The cut-a-thon is happening Sunday (30 September) at their Camana Bay location starting at 2 p.m. Funds raised at the event will be donated towards the fight against breast cancer.

