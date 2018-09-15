Entourage star Adrian Grenier weighs in on Cayman’s cruise port debate

Actor and environmentalist Adrian Grenier weighs in on Cayman’s cruise berthing debate, saying the environment must come first.

Mr. Grenier, star of HBO’s entourage and a leading voice in the campaign against single use plastics, spoke Thursday at the Caribbean Transitional Energy Conference.

We asked Mr. Grenier about striking the balance between environmental and economic interests.

“I understand there’s some economic reasons and maybe value immediately in supporting businesses, but if it doesn’t support the environment it is going to destroy business in the long run, because those cruise ships won’t come here if the environment is destroyed,” Mr. Grenier.

He stressed the need for environmentalists to stake out the proverbial “goldilocks zone” between radical activism and apathy.

