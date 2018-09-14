Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
Department of Tourism
NFL Pick’ems
Sports

Equestrian: Schwartz, Alberga ride in Barbados’ Big C Stables Invitational

September 13, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Cayman Islands Equestrian Centre’s Megan Schwartz and Leah Alberga competed abroad at the ‘Big C Stables Invitational’ in Christ Church, Barbados held 7-8 September.

The competition featured ‘power and speed’ challenges on day one, with an ‘accumulator’ round on day two.

Schwartz, 14,  rode to two clear rounds over the two days at the 80cm height, finishing 3rd and 4th respectively out of a class of 9 competitors. Alberga, 14, competed in the .70 and .80 classes over the two days, completing both rounds with some unfortunate faults.

Equestrian Centre’s Jessica McTaggart told Cayman 27 “we are grateful to Big C Stables for hosting and inviting our riders. It’s an experience like no other, to meet and make friend with riders in our region, and share their horses. Both girls did us very proud, and we will reciprocate the invitation in 2019.”

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role with his hometown team, where he was able to collaborate and produce unique video content using the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasters & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and and Cream Productions.

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas – Break Free
Eclipze Generic
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: