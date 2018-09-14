Equestrian: Schwartz, Alberga ride in Barbados’ Big C Stables Invitational

Cayman Islands Equestrian Centre’s Megan Schwartz and Leah Alberga competed abroad at the ‘Big C Stables Invitational’ in Christ Church, Barbados held 7-8 September.

The competition featured ‘power and speed’ challenges on day one, with an ‘accumulator’ round on day two.

Schwartz, 14, rode to two clear rounds over the two days at the 80cm height, finishing 3rd and 4th respectively out of a class of 9 competitors. Alberga, 14, competed in the .70 and .80 classes over the two days, completing both rounds with some unfortunate faults.

Equestrian Centre’s Jessica McTaggart told Cayman 27 “we are grateful to Big C Stables for hosting and inviting our riders. It’s an experience like no other, to meet and make friend with riders in our region, and share their horses. Both girls did us very proud, and we will reciprocate the invitation in 2019.”

