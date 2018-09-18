Tomlinson Furniture
UPDATE: ETH stretch reopens following car crash

September 18, 2018
Kevin Morales
An SUV appears to have slid off the Esterley Tibbetts Highway Tuesday (18 September) and overturned in a ditch off the shoulder, slowing morning traffic.

Those on the scene say no one was injured.

The ETH southbound lane was closed at the Island Heritage roundabout for about 15 minutes. Traffic heading toward Camana Bay was being rerouted onto West Bay Road. Police then opened a single lane to through traffic. As of around 10 a.m., both southbound lanes are now reopen. 

It happened around 8:15 a.m. just south of the Island Heritage roundabout. Several crashes have happened on that stretch of road over the past several years.

Firefighters and ambulance personnel were on scene. CUC crews were also on scene as downed power lines were spotted nearby.

Before emergency responders arrived, Cayman 27 crews witnessed members of the public helping free at least one child from the overturned vehicle.

Cayman 27 will update this page as more information becomes available.

About the author

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

