Excitement growing for Eclipze Cut-a-Thon

The 18th-annual Eclipze Hair Design & Day Spa Cut-a-Thon is Friday 30 September.

Proceeds go toward breast cancer awareness.

Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales is one of the volunteers trying to raise $1,000 by growing out his hair and then shaving it all off at the Cut-a-Thon. If you’d like to sponsor him, send an email here.

Or you can give directly to the event’s Butterfield accounts. The KYD account is 012-48649. The US account is 022-30883.

If you don’t donate, Kevin may just keep growing out his afro (nobody wants that).

On Friday (10 September), Eclipze Owner Darla Dilbert joins Kevin live on air to talk about the big day.

