Fair Employment Commission update: Law still being drafted

September 6, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Legislation paving the way for the creation of Cayman’s Fair Employment Opportunities Commission remains in draft stage.

But Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin assures it will come to the LA floor soon.
The Commission is the brainchild of Premier McLaughlin and aims to investigate and address claims of Caymanian discrimination in the workforce. It was originally planned for the current Cayman Brac LA sitting.
“The Fair Employment Opportunities Bill is still with legislative drafting and did not make this meeting of the House Mr. Speaker, but I am pressing for it to come later this year,” assured Mr. McLaughlin.
The Premier said a new accreditation system will be launched to recognizes and reward private sector employers who play their part in employing and developing Caymanians.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

