Fire Services help raise funds for Alzheimer’s awareness

September is World Alzheimer’s month and Wednesday (26 September) firefighters and those at the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Association of the Cayman Islands (ADACI) took to the streets to raise funds and awareness about Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease. Association Director Philip Scott said it is something they have been doing for a while for the benefit of the ones who need it most.

“So one of the things we’ve done with the Fire Service is to ask them to help us in terms fund raising. So they bring they truck and we do this every year, the firemen come out with there trunk and then help us collect funds from the passing passengers during the lunchtime break,” said Mr. Scott.

To learn more visit: http://www.adacayman.com/

