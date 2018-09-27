Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
Department of Tourism
NFL Pick’ems
Sports

Flag Football: Lynx make title push, Wolves knock off Maples in Week 12

September 26, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

The Greenhouse Lynx made a statement Saturday (22 September) with a 27-0 win over the Red Stripe Wolverines in Week 12 of the Cayman Islands Flag Football Association season.

Lynx wide receiver Marleena Smith, who caught a touchdown on offense as well as a pick-six on defense, says it was a team effort.

“Ultimately, what I think got us the victory was that we played together. There was no “I’ out there, we did it as a team. We came out to win, and we did just that.”

The Lynx are now 10-1-0 on the season with 194 points scored, trailing only the division leading HSM Vipers who have yet to taste defeat at 9-0-1. The Vipers have scored 168 points with 0 points surrendered over 12 weeks.

In the Men’s Division, a late touchdown pass by Jordan Stubblefield to Dave Taylor helped the Uncle Clem’s Wolves to a 14-12 win over the Maples FS Titans.

Taylor’s fourth quarter TD catch down the sideline put the Wolves up 14-6. The Titans drove the field for a late TD but failed on the tying conversion. Wolves Jerry Bodden says it was a strong effort from both sides.

“We played well today, we came hoping for another win. We started the season slow, but we are picking up our pace. We got it together on defense, the offense didn’t touch the ball too much. Good fight from the Titans, really impressed with them. They didn’t have a lot of guys, but they came out and performed.”

Here’s a look at all the Week 12 scores:

Men’s Division
Panthers 28
Hellcats 6
 
Women’s Division
Sharks 2
Jaguars 0
 
Vipers 7
Sharks 0
 
Rebelz 13
Jaguars 6

Here are your CIFFA Week 12 standings:

Men’s Division

1st: BK Panthers (11-0-0)

2nd: Maples (5-4-1)

3rd: Wolves (4-6-1)

4th: Hellcats (3-8-0)

5th: Maples Titans (3-8-0)

Women’s Division

1st: Vipers (9-0-1)

2nd: Lynx (10-1-0)

3rd: Wolverines (5-4-2)

4th: Sharks (4-7-0)

5th: Rebelz (3-8-0)

6th: Jaguars (0-11-1)

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role with his hometown team, where he was able to collaborate and produce unique video content using the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasters & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and and Cream Productions.

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Hello Autumn
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – September 2018
Clean Gas – Break Free
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: