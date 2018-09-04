Flag Football: Panthers stay undefeated in week nine action

The Burger King Panthers continued their path to back-to-back Cayman Islands Flag Football Association (CIFFA) Championships Saturday (1 September) with a 26-0 victory over Maples FS.
Panthers Jeffrey Wight says the team, who field a collection of veterans with a number of years experience playing together, took advantage of a short-handed squad.
“Today was tough, props to Maples FS, they showed up with only 8 guys. That’s a tough ask with 8 guys playing both ways at 2:00 pm. We are a veteran team whose played together in the league for a long time. We can play a lot of different positions. Being undefeated at this point of the season isn’t easy, but it’s a credit to our effort and consistency and really executing our game plan.”
Here’s a look at all the result from Saturday’s week nine action:
