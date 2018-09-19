Football: Cayman Prep repeats as Youth Rally winners

An undefeated round robin run helped Cayman Prep retained the CUC Girls’ Primary Football League (GPFL) Opening Rally title Saturday (15 September) at the T.E. McField Sports Complex.
Participating schools included Cayman International School, Cayman Prep, George Town Primary,
Savannah Primary, Sir John A. Cumber Primary, St. Ignatius Catholic School and South Sound Schools.
Cayman Prep finished the day undefeated with 18 points from 6 victories, scoring 17 goals along the
way and conceding none. Runners-up were Savannah Primary on 11 points, winning 3 games, losing
1 and drawing two. St. Ignatius Catholic rounded-off the top three with 10 points on 3 wins, 2 losses and 1 draw. Fourth place overall was Cayman International School on 9 points, with South Sound Schools fifth with 4 points. Sixth place was George Town Primary with 3 points and with Sir John A. Cumber Primary seventh with 2 points.
The 2018 CUC Boy’s Primary Football League (PFL) Opening Rally takes centre stage this Saturday,
(22 September) beginning at 9:00 a.m. at the T.E McField Sports Complex. The 2018 CUC PFL and GPFL regular seasons begin Saturday 29 September.
