Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
Department of Tourism
NFL Pick’ems
Sports

Football: Under-20 CONCACAF Championships fixtures released

September 13, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

The Cayman Islands national men’s Under-20’s will have a challenging, but not impossible, road to the CONCACAF Under-20 Championships held at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

The tournament, which released it’s fixtures Thursday, will see Cayman in Group F with El Salvador, Guatemala, Curacao, and Guyana.

Cayman will kick off on 4 November vs El Salvador, then play 6 November vs Guyana, followed by a game 8 November vs Guatemala, with their final match 10 November vs Curacao.
 
Check out the entire schedule here.
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role with his hometown team, where he was able to collaborate and produce unique video content using the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasters & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and and Cream Productions.

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Clean Gas – Break Free
Tanya’s Kitchen
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: