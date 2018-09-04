Formula One recap with Z99 Afternoon Host Mark Lee

The Sports Guy and Z99’s DJ Mark Lee are teaming up to recap Formula One!

World champion Lewis Hamilton equaled Michael Schumacher’s record of five Italian Grand Prix wins Sunday (September 2) leaving Ferrari feeling the pain once again in their own backyard in Monza.

The Briton and Sebastian Vettel, his closest title rival now 30 points behind, collided on the opening lap with the German Ferrari driver sent spinning down to 18th place before recovering to fourth.

Hamilton then twice overtook Kimi Raikkonen, who had started on pole, to dampen the spirits of Ferrari fans who had turned out in droves in the hope of celebrating a first home win in eight years.

The thrilling victory was a fifth in a row for Mercedes at Monza, spiritual home of the sport’s most glamorous and successful team, and one of Hamilton’s most satisfying.

Hamilton’s sixth win of the season lifted him to 256 points, to his German rival’s 226, with seven races left in what remains a fierce battle between the four-time world champions.

