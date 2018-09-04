Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
NFL Pick’ems
Let's Talk Sports Sports

Formula One recap with Z99 Afternoon Host Mark Lee

September 4, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

The Sports Guy and Z99’s DJ Mark Lee are teaming up to recap Formula One!

World champion Lewis Hamilton equaled Michael Schumacher’s record of five Italian Grand Prix wins Sunday (September 2) leaving Ferrari feeling the pain once again in their own backyard in Monza.

The Briton and Sebastian Vettel, his closest title rival now 30 points behind, collided on the opening lap with the German Ferrari driver sent spinning down to 18th place before recovering to fourth.

Hamilton then twice overtook Kimi Raikkonen, who had started on pole, to dampen the spirits of Ferrari fans who had turned out in droves in the hope of celebrating a first home win in eight years.

The thrilling victory was a fifth in a row for Mercedes at Monza, spiritual home of the sport’s most glamorous and successful team, and one of Hamilton’s most satisfying.

Hamilton’s sixth win of the season lifted him to 256 points, to his German rival’s 226, with seven races left in what remains a fierce battle between the four-time world champions.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role with his hometown team, where he was able to collaborate and produce unique video content using the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasters & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and and Cream Productions.

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Summer 2018
Clean Gas – Break Free
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: