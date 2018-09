The 18th-annual Eclipze Hair Design & Day Spa Cut-a-Thon is Friday 30 September.

Proceeds go toward breast cancer awareness.

Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales is one of the volunteers trying to raise $1,000 by growing out his hair and then shaving it all off at the Cut-a-Thon. If you’d like to sponsor him, send an email here.

On Friday (31 August), Eclipze owner Darla Dilbert joins Kevin live on air to talk about the big day.

