Golf: Cayman 63rd at World Amateur Team Championships

Cayman’s golf trio finished a collective 63rd overall Wednesday (5 September) after round one of the 31st World Amateur Team Championships held at Carton House, Montgomerie and O’Meara Courses in Dublin, Ireland.

Leading the way was 14-year-old Justin Hastings. The Cayman Islands Golf Association (CIGA) national shot an opening round 78, good for +5 over-par and a tie for 160th.

Not far behind was Under-15 Caribbean champion Aaron Jarvis. The 15-year-old shot an opening round 79, good for +6 over-par and a tie for 170th.

2018 CIGA National champion Payten Wight finished tied for 188th overall after shooting an opening round 82, good for +9 over-par. Wight said

“I had a tough finish, I played well throughout the day, but I hit a bad tee shot on 15, and it got me in trouble. I got a double on that hole, and after finishing it I thought I could bounce back and finish the round, but I kept making silly mistakes on the last stretch of holes.”

Wight was optimist, however, he could bounce back on day two.

“Looking forward to tomorrow, so I can improve on today and gets more confidence going into the last two days. Hitting the ball pretty well, hopefully a few putts will drop tomorrow.”

You can view all the results here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

