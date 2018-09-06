Tomlinson Furniture
Golf: Cayman 63rd at World Amateur Team Championships

September 5, 2018
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Cayman’s golf trio finished a collective 63rd overall Wednesday (5 September) after round one of the 31st World Amateur Team Championships held at Carton House, Montgomerie and O’Meara Courses in Dublin, Ireland.

Leading the way was 14-year-old Justin Hastings. The Cayman Islands Golf Association (CIGA) national shot an opening round 78, good for +5 over-par and a tie for 160th.

Not far behind was Under-15 Caribbean champion Aaron Jarvis. The 15-year-old shot an opening round 79, good for +6 over-par and a tie for 170th.

2018 CIGA National champion Payten Wight finished tied for 188th overall after shooting an opening round 82, good for +9 over-par. Wight said

“I had a tough finish, I played well throughout the day, but I hit a bad tee shot on 15, and it got me in trouble. I got a double on that hole, and after finishing it I thought I could bounce back and finish the round, but I kept making silly mistakes on the last stretch of holes.”

Wight was optimist, however, he could bounce back on day two.

“Looking forward to tomorrow, so I can improve on today and gets more confidence going into the last two days. Hitting the ball pretty well, hopefully a few putts will drop tomorrow.”

You can view all the results here.

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role with his hometown team, where he was able to collaborate and produce unique video content using the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasters & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and and Cream Productions.

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

