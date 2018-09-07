Golf: Cayman up to 59th at World Amateur Team Championships

Team Cayman rose to 59th overall Thursday (6 September) at the 31st World Amateur Team Championships held at the Carton House, Montgomerie and O’Meara Courses in Dublin, Ireland.
Under-15 Caribbean champion Aaron Jarvis climbed to 161st overall after shooting a round two 75 +2 over-par, good for +9 over for the tournament.
14-year old Justin Hastings sits side-by-side with Jarvis at 161st, dropping slightly from his 160th position after day one. Hastings shot a round two 76 +3 over-par. Hastings is +9 over for the tournament.
Cayman Islands Golf Association (CIGA) national champion Payten Wight is tied for 175th overall after a round two 75, battling back from a day one 82 +9 over-par. Wight is +12 over for the tournament.
Cayman is +17 over-par for the tournament, based on the average of the top two scores.
The final round tees off Friday (7 September). View all the results here.
