Golf: Members disappointed to discover North Sound Golf Club vandalised

Employees and members of the North Sound Golf Club arrived Monday (3 September) to find multiple areas of it’s golf course vandalised.

The damage, which looked to be car tires from a weekend trespasser, tore up areas of the fairways on holes three, ten and twelve.

Cayman Islands Golf Association national player Andrew Jarvis says it was a selfish act.

“Knowing that someone just went and, didn’t have a care in the world for what they were driving on really upsets me.”

CIGA member Paul Wammer says it’s a disappointing development considering the time and effort that many took over the past few months for the 68th Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships, hosted at the club.

“They had this golf course in tip-top shape, best it’s been in forever I think. For someone to come out and vandalise it is really disappointing.”

Wammer added the crew at the North Sound Golf Club have responded swiftly in repairing the damage.

“The guys have really done a good job of patching it back up and getting back into shape.”

An RCIPS spokesperson told Cayman 27 “We can confirm that a report was made to us of this incident, however the complainants in this matter did not wish to pursue a police investigation. Nevertheless, if any member of the public has any further information relating to the incident, they can feel free to contact us and we will respond accordingly.”

