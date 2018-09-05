Tomlinson Furniture
Golf: Trio arrives in Ireland for 31st World Amateur Team Championships

September 4, 2018
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

A trio representing the Cayman Islands Golf Association (CIGA) have arrived at Carton House Golf & Spa Resort in Dublin, Ireland for the 31st World Amateur Team Championship held  5th September to 8th September.

2018 CIGA National champion Payten Wight will make his second appearance in the tournament, while Under-15 Caribbean champion Aaron Jarvis along with national team member Justin Hastings will make their debut.

Competing for the Eisenhower Trophy, Wight says the team feels strong in a large field of competition.

“This tournament is played on two courses. Everyone feels pretty good so far, everyone’s playing well, so we are looking forward to having a good tournament. There are 72 different countries this year, everyone sends their three best players, and you take the two best scores each day.”

The 31st World Amateur Team Championship field the highest number of countries in it’s tournament’s history.

Follow the results here.

 

 

 

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role with his hometown team, where he was able to collaborate and produce unique video content using the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasters & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and and Cream Productions.

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

