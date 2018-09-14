Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
Department of Tourism
NFL Pick’ems
Business Culture Environment News Politics

Government pledges to take vehicle fleet to 10% electric over next 5 years

September 13, 2018
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Infrastructure Minister Joey Hew said he’s optimistic the Cayman Islands can achieve its National Energy Policy target of 70% renewable by the year 2037.

Speaking Thursday at the 2018 Caribbean Transitional Energy Conference, Minister Hew touted the small steps government is making to embrace the abundance of renewable energy sources in and around our three islands.

“With the transportation sector being one of our largest energy consumers, the policy calls for an increase in the use of electric and hybrid vehicles. Government is attempting to lead by example and has committed to converting 10% of its fleet to electric vehicles over the next 5 years,” said Mr. Hew.

He said while duty concessions are already available to homeowners, government is looking at ways to further incentivise the adoption of energy efficient appliances.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas – Break Free
Eclipze Generic
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: