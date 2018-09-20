Grand Cayman Lions Club kicks off free eye screening in local schools

The Grand Cayman Lions Club hit the road Wednesday (19 September), kicking off its free eye screening tests at all schools. The Lions were at Red Bay Primary where they screened 60 students for vision problems. Grand Cayman Lions Club member Rayle Roberts said if vision problems are detected during the eye screening process additional support is provided to the children in need of financial assistance.

“After the test, if someone fails we print the information and we also send home a copy and keep a set, then they can go to one of our doctors and if you are struggling as an adult or a child in the community to get your eyes tested or getting glasses then you can actually contact us by writing and we can then try to assist you in getting those glasses,” said Mr. Roberts.

Here is a list of the school’s and dates of eye screening:

Sept 20th – Prospect Primary

Sept 24th – John A Cumber Primary / Wesleyan Christian Academy/ Grace Christian Academy

Sept 25th – First Baptist School

Sept 26th – St. Ignatius Catholic School

Sept 27th – Triple C School

Sept 28th – Calvary Baptist School

Oct 2nd – Savannah Primary

Oct 3rd – Truth 4 Youth School

Oct 4th – North Side School/ East End School/ Bodden Town Primary Oct 5th – John Gray High

Oct 9th – Cayman Prep (Walkers Rd)

Oct 10th – Cayman Prep (near the cricket pitch on Smith Rd)

Oct 12th – Clifton Hunter High School

Oct 16th – Cayman Academy

Oct 18th – Cayman International School

Nov 2nd – Layman E Scott High/ West End Primary/Creek Primary (Cayman Brac)

