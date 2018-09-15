Tomlinson Furniture
Green iguana removal: LA approves $1.9m for iguana cull

September 15, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
The Department of Environment gets the green light for $1.9 million for its green iguana culling plans.
Thursday (13 September) the Finance Committee approved the funding.
And the deadline for those wanting to submit proposals to provide Cull management services ends next week.
DOE Director Gina Petrie-Ebanks said she’s hoping cullers hit 6000 iguanas a day as private cullers alone are not making a dent in the invasive species population.
“We have determined that we need to intervene and hopefully, not for a long period of time, but we need to intervene and hit this population as hard as we can with programme we are proposing,” Ms. Petrie-Ebanks said.
Health Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour said the current green iguana population stands at more than 1.1 million. A new population report is expected to be released soon.

About the author

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

