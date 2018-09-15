Green iguana removal: LA approves $1.9m for iguana cull

The Department of Environment gets the green light for $1.9 million for its green iguana culling plans.

Thursday (13 September) the Finance Committee approved the funding.

And the deadline for those wanting to submit proposals to provide Cull management services ends next week.

DOE Director Gina Petrie-Ebanks said she’s hoping cullers hit 6000 iguanas a day as private cullers alone are not making a dent in the invasive species population.

“We have determined that we need to intervene and hopefully, not for a long period of time, but we need to intervene and hit this population as hard as we can with programme we are proposing,” Ms. Petrie-Ebanks said.

Health Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour said the current green iguana population stands at more than 1.1 million. A new population report is expected to be released soon.

