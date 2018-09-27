Hannah’s Heroes prepare for “Big Shave”

He added, they were “in the business of saving lives… it’s just not about attending fires and car accidents, our contribution is just the same, saving lives.”

Hannah Gleeson and her mother Gaylene know how important this fight is.

Hannah’s battle against her brain cancer began in July 2012. Grueling cycles of radiation and chemotherapy followed until, in 2014, the tumours had disappeared.

Hannah’s mum told Cayman 27 proudly: “she just goes for it, she doesn’t let her disability stop her. She’s my inspiration to change the future and change the world and make it better for kids fighting cancer.”

Donations raised at the event will help the St. Baldrick’s Foundation fund research to conquer childhood cancer. The organisation’s message is simple, according to Kelly Forebaugh:

“Be brave, go bald. For me as a cancer mum, hair grows back, kids don’t and it’s worth it to be involved in this,” she said.

Friday’s event hopes to raise a quarter of million dollars for the foundation. But Hannah’s sights are set higher, she said her mission is “to make the world a better place.”

The Big Shave takes place at the Wicket Bar in Cricket Square on Friday (28 September) from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.