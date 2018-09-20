IMAC 7th annual black-tie gala and scholarship fundraiser raises $30,000

The Insurance Managers Association of Cayman (IMAC) held its 7th annual black-tie gala and scholarship fundraiser at the Kimpton Seafire hotel over the weekend. The programme helps give young Caymanians funding to complete three years of university. Currently, IMAC is helping 20 students pursue their career aspirations. Since its inception, 48 students have benefitted from IMAC funding. Isaiah Robinson is currently on an IMAC scholarship and he’s grateful for the opportunity.

“I am very grateful for all they have done for me, we have this gala this evening where they raise money to support Caymanian children for all they’re scholarship so this year they supported six people so six people will get to go off to university with enough money to basically survive,” said Mr. Robinson.

The event raised $30, 000 which will go to the educational scholarship fund.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

