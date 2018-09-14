International Scuba Diving hall of fame welcomes 2018 inductees Friday night

The International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame will welcome its 2018 class of inductees Friday night at the Grand Cayman Marriott.

This year’s class is a truly international lot, with inductees from the United States, Kazhakstan, Indonesia, and Germany. ISDHF board member and DEMA President Tom Ingram said these new hall of famers have all made major contributions to the sport of scuba diving.

“When these guys got started diving, they were the people who started diving all over,” said Mr. Ingram. “In many cases there wasn’t equipment available, in many cases they had to make their own.”

Three local honourees will also be enshrined at Friday night’s induction ceremony.

They are Wayne Hasson, Daniel Tibbetts, and Darryl Bud Walton Junior, better known as BJ.

