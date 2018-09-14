Tomlinson Furniture
International Scuba Diving hall of fame welcomes 2018 inductees Friday night

September 13, 2018
Joe Avary
The International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame will welcome its 2018 class of inductees Friday night at the Grand Cayman Marriott.

This year’s class is a truly international lot, with inductees from the United States, Kazhakstan, Indonesia, and Germany.  ISDHF board member and DEMA President Tom Ingram said these new hall of famers have all made major contributions to the sport of scuba diving.

“When these guys got started diving, they were the people who started diving all over,” said Mr. Ingram. “In many cases there wasn’t equipment available, in many cases they had to make their own.”

Three local honourees will also be enshrined at Friday night’s induction ceremony.

They are Wayne Hasson, Daniel Tibbetts, and Darryl Bud Walton Junior, better known as BJ.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

