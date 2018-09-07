ISWMS negotiations continue, Premier: Draft contract expected by March

Cayman’s waste management facility is still a ways off from getting off the ground as Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin says negotiations with the Dart-led consortium to create the infrastructure are still continuing.

Speaking in the Cayman Brac sitting of the LA Wednesday (5 September) Premier McLaughlin said both parties, Government and the Dart-led consortium, are still seeking to reach an agreement on a number of reserve matters, including financial, technical, and legal issues. He said once agreed a draft contract will be drawn up for Central Tenders Committee to review and, “hopefully, approve it.”

“The technical staff has advised that it anticipates this occurring by the end of March 2019. The work being done on the Environmental Impact Assessment is also expected to be completed by March and shortly thereafter, all going well, we expect to have Planning approval for the built waste facilities that are at the core of the project,” Mr. McLaughlin told the LA.

He said work on the new waste management project will begin in 2019.

