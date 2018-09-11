Joe Avary’s Cayman Islands weather forecast: 10-11 September

Mon 88°F 78°F FORECAST Cloudy skies with a 60% chance of morning showers and thunder. Showers may become locally heavy at times leading to possible flooding of low lying areas. WINDS Easterly 10 to 15 knots. SEA STATE Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

Tue 89°F 78°F FORECAST Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 30% chance of morning showers and possible thunder. WINDS Easterly 5 to 10 knots. SEA STATE Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

Wed 89°F 78°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of morning showers and possible thunder. WINDS Easterly 5 to 10 knots. SEA STATE Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet

Thu 90°F 78°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of morning showers and possible thunder. WINDS Easterly 5 to 10 knots. SEA STATE Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

Fri 90°F 78°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of morning showers and possible thunder. WINDS Easterly 5 to 10 knots. SEA STATE Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.