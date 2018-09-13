Joe Avary’s Cayman Islands weather forecast: 12-13 September

Synopsis:
Light to moderate winds and slight seas are expected over the next 24 hours in association with a weak pressure gradient across the northwest Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers around the Cayman area moving towards the west.
