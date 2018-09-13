Joe Avary’s Cayman Islands weather forecast: 12-13 September

Wed 89°F 78°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder. WINDS East to southeast 5 to 10 knots. SEA STATE Smooth with wave heights less than 2 feet.

Thu 90°F 78°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder. WINDS Easterly 5 to 10 knots. SEA STATE Smooth with wave heights less than 2 feet.

Fri 90°F 78°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. WINDS Northeasterly 5 to 10 knots. SEA STATE Smooth with wave heights less than 2 feet.

Sat 90°F 78°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder. WINDS Northeasterly 5 to 10 knots. SEA STATE Smooth with wave heights less than 2 feet.

Sun 90°F 78°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder. WINDS East to northeast 10 to 15 knots. SEA STATE Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.