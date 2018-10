Fri 90°F 78°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of morning showers. WINDS East to northeast 10 to 15 knots today, 5 to 10 knots tonight. SEA STATE Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

Sat 90°F 76°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. WINDS East to northeast 10 to 15 knots. SEA STATE Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

Sun 89°F 78°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and possible thunder. WINDS East to northeast 10 to 15 knots. SEA STATE Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

Mon 90°F 78°F FORECAST Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and thunder. WINDS East to northeast 15 to 20 knots. SEA STATE Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

Tue 90°F 78°F FORECAST Cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and thunder. WINDS East to northeast 10 to 15 knots. SEA STATE Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.