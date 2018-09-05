Joe Avary’s Cayman Islands weather forecast: 4-5 September

Synopsis:
Isolated showers and possible thunder are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as the upper levels continue to enhance showers over the western Caribbean. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the west. The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Florence and Tropical Storm Gordon. These storms pose no threat to the Cayman Island. For further information on this storm please visit www.nhc.noaa.gov.
