Joe Avary’s Cayman Islands weather forecast: 4-5 September

Tue 90°F 78°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and late night thunder especially over the sister Islands. WINDS East to northeast 10 to 15 knots today, 5 to 10 knots tonight. SEA STATE Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

Wed 89°F 78°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies becoming cloudy at times with a 30% chance of showers and some thunder. WINDS Easterly 5 to 10 knots with higher gusts in and around showers. SEA STATE Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

Thu 90°F 78°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of late night showers and possible thunder. WINDS East to southeast 5 to 10 knots. SEA STATE Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

Fri 90°F 78°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. WINDS East to southeast 5 to 10 knots. SEA STATE Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

Sat 90°F 78°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 30% chance of showers and thunder. WINDS East to northeast 10 to 15 knots today, east to southeast 5 to 10 knots tonight. SEA STATE Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.