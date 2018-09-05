Tomlinson Furniture
Joe Avary’s Cayman Islands weather forecast: 4-5 September

September 4, 2018
Joe Avary
Synopsis:

 

Isolated showers and possible thunder are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as the upper levels continue to enhance showers over the western Caribbean. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the west. The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Florence and Tropical Storm Gordon. These storms pose no threat to the Cayman Island. For further information on this storm please visit www.nhc.noaa.gov.
 
 

 

 
 

  • Tue

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and late night thunder especially over the sister Islands.

    90°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and late night thunder especially over the sister Islands.

    WINDS

    East to northeast 10 to 15 knots today, 5 to 10 knots tonight.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

  • Wed

    Partly cloudy skies becoming cloudy at times with a 30% chance of showers and some thunder.

    89°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies becoming cloudy at times with a 30% chance of showers and some thunder.

    WINDS

    Easterly 5 to 10 knots with higher gusts in and around showers.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

  • Thu

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of late night showers and possible thunder.

    90°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of late night showers and possible thunder.

    WINDS

    East to southeast 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

  • Fri

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    90°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    East to southeast 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

  • Sat

    Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 30% chance of showers and thunder.

    90°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 30% chance of showers and thunder.

    WINDS

    East to northeast 10 to 15 knots today, east to southeast 5 to 10 knots tonight.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

