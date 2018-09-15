Kite Surfing: $200K goal for Little Grand Race 2019

The Cayman Islands Cancer Society and Kite For Cancer are teaming up once again for the ‘Little Grand Race 2019’ set for February 2019.

The event, which will see teams race 90 miles from Little Cayman to Rum Point, aims to raise $200,000.

In 2016, Kite For Cancer raised more than $170,000. CICS’s Jennifer Mirolli-Weber says the event comes at a crucial time.

“We think it’s going to be amazing, and their timing couldn’t be any better. We need these funds, the Cancer Society has seen such a dramatic increase in people who need our services. We are currently helping over 300 families who are struggling through cancer.”

Organizer Jon Dobbin recalls the success of the 2016 event, and the challenges the upcoming event faces.

“In 2016, ten kiters left, ten kiters arrived at the other side. It was an epic effort. The buzz from that, we’ve been thinking about doing something for a long time. This time, it’s going to be a race. Different categories depending on your equipment. There will be challenges, we have to wait for the right conditions, we need 20-25 knots of wind to do it in daylight hours.”

For more information click here.

