Man taken to the hospital after bar brawl

A brawl at a bar in North Side lands one man in hospital late Friday night (14 September). According to police, the man was involved in an altercation with two women who are known to each other. The incident happened on Frank Sound Road. Police said the man was taken to the hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and later released. Police said a car was also damaged during the altercation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bodden Town police station at 947-2220 or the confidential tip line at 949-7777.

