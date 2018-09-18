Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
Department of Tourism
NFL Pick’ems
Crime Environment News

Man taken to the hospital after bar brawl

September 17, 2018
Add Comment
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

A brawl at a bar in North Side lands one man in hospital late Friday night (14 September). According to police, the man was involved in an altercation with two women who are known to each other. The incident happened on Frank Sound Road. Police said the man was taken to the hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and later released. Police said a car was also damaged during the altercation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bodden Town police station at 947-2220 or the confidential tip line at 949-7777.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – September 2018
Eclipze – Hello Autumn
Clean Gas – Break Free
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: