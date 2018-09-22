Miller calls for FCO transparency on Governor Choudhury’s removal

Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller is calling for transparency on Anwar Choudhury’s removal as Governor.

Thursday (20 September) the Governor’s Office formally announced Mr. Choudhury will not be returning to his post. It came nearly 4 months after he was recalled to the UK for an investigation into unspecified allegations. Mr. Miller took objection to the brief statement announcing the Governor’s removal, saying it made no mention about the actual investigation.

“No findings are reported, he has been removed and this is the problem I have had all along with this whole episode. Is that the people of the Cayman Islands are not being informed properly and we are treated with total disrespect and that is intolerable,” Mr. Miller said.

Mr. Miller said he intends to write to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office Minister Lord Tariq Ahmad on the issue. We reached out to the Governor’s Office for a response to the Opposition Leader’s concerns. We are yet to hear back. Mr. Choudhury was appointed Governor in March 2018.

