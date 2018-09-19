Tomlinson Furniture
Morning crash on ETH slows traffic

September 18, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Morning traffic slowed to a crawl Tuesday (18 September) after an SUV crashed and overturned in a ditch off the shoulder on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway.
The incident happened around 8:15 a.m. just south of the Island Heritage roundabout. Firefighters and ambulance personnel were on scene, as well as, CUC crews after downed power lines were spotted nearby.
Before emergency responders arrived, Cayman 27 crews witnessed members of the public helping free at least one child from the overturned vehicle.
The ETH southbound lane was closed at the Island Heritage roundabout for about 15 minutes and traffic heading toward Camana Bay was being rerouted onto West Bay Road. Those at the scene told us no-one was injured.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

