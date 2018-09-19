National Conservation Council postpones September meeting

The Department of Environment told Cayman 27 Wednesday 19 September’s scheduled meeting of the National Conservation Council has been postponed.

The 19 September meeting had been ratified during the council’s meeting in March.

A DOE spokesperson said the meeting is likely to be rescheduled for the first half of October, but that date has not been finalised.

The meeting will be the council’s first after cabinet appointed Macfarlane Connolly as chair, as well as three other voting members.

No reason was cited for the postponement.

