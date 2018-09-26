National Gallery celebrates the Art of Fashion

Fashion and art: the two go hand-in-hand.

So when Cayman’s National Gallery approached designers Isy B. and Jawara Alleyne to collaborate on their Art of Fashion exhibition, it was the perfect fit.

Jawara explained it was important to show fashion as art for the local community, given that the link has been well established outside of Cayman. But it was also “for the creatives themselves to see that the work they’re doing is actually worthwhile.”

Running from 25th August to 28th November, the “Art of Fashion” celebrates Cayman’s artistic history on one hand and champions its burgeoning fashion scene on the other.

Designer Isy B. told Cayman 27 she hoped it also “encourages and inspires designers in Cayman to continue to pursue their individual creative craft and learn from each other.”

The richness of their collections pays tribute to some of Cayman’s most iconic pieces of art; the full spectrum of colour and pattern, detail and shape reflects Cayman’s own diverse creative history.

Assistant curator Simon Tatum said one of the goals of the exhibit is to inspire the next generation of local talent and both designers have been active in working to engage young designers and students.

Mr. Tatum said the designers had shown students students “how to get started with their careers,” adding “that’s exactly what we’re hoping for.”

The Art of Fashion exhibition runs at the National Gallery until the end of November. It is open to the public free of charge thanks to sponsorship from Butterfield.

