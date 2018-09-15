Tomlinson Furniture
Sports

Netball: Inter Primary Rally marks return of youth netball

September 15, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Eleven schools, both public and private, gathered at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex Friday (14 September) for the 2018/19 Inter Primary Netball Rally.

Participating schools included Bodden Town Primary, Savannah Primary, Sir John A. Cumber, George Town Primary, Prospect Primary, East End Primary Edna Moyle Primary, as well as St. Ignatius, Cayman Prep, Triple C, and Cayman Academy.

Cayman Netball President Lucille Seymour says primary schools are key stakeholders in determining the future of the sport.

“This is good, not just for netball, but for all focus sports, to ensure that education backs it. That’s exactly what they are doing, we are partners with them. The basis of developmental work of netball or any sport, starts with the schools and the community.”

At the end of the rally, Savannah and Prospect Primary both earning 13 goals for a tie atop Group B, while Bodden Town topped Group A.

Prospect Primary emerged the winner with 16 goals, with Savannah as runner up with 14 goals.

Group A

Standings School Goals
Ist Place Winner BTPS 11
2ND Place St. Ignatius 10
3rd Place Cayman Academy 8
4th Place EMPS 7

Group B

Standings School Goals
Ist Place Winner PPS 16
2ND Place SPS 14
3rd Place Cayman Prep 12
4th Place GTPS 9
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role with his hometown team, where he was able to collaborate and produce unique video content using the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasters & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and and Cream Productions.

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

