NRA, DEH agreement allows for disposal of well water waste at landfill

Wastewater pumped from storm drains will now be disposed of at the George Town landfill.

Water Authority Cayman told Cayman 27 it met with the National Roads Authority, the Department of Environment, and the Department of Environmental Health to discuss test results of samples taken from three sites in July.

This June, a Cayman 27 investigation revealed the NRA was illegally discharging well water waste into a wetlands area along the Linford Pierson Highway.

The sludge from that site, and a sample well did not contain volatile organics over the detection limit, according to the Water Authority.

Now, the DEH has agreed to make its temporary arrangement with the NRA permanent, and is making provisions for a purpose-built site at the landfill.

The NRA told Cayman 27 in June that there was a previous arrangement to discharge well waste at the landfill, but that became no longer feasible.

