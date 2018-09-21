Odain Ebanks trial continues

The Odain Ebanks trial continued Thursday (20 September) with two employees of the Czech Inn Grill taking the witness stand.

They recounted to the court what they saw that night when two men held the restaurant up at gunpoint back in March in Bodden Town.

Among the employees was Adrian Gordon. He told lead prosecutor, Patrick Moran where he was standing when the two men entered the bar.

While both employees were able to give details about the first man who held the gun, under cross-examination by the defense, differences in statements given by both witnesses to the police and testimony offered Thursday became apparent, particularly with reference to the second assailant, who both employees admitted they did not see clearly.

The prosecution is contending this second man is Odain Ebanks.

The judge only trial continues Friday (21 September.)

