Ofreg releases draft water regulations

OfReg has released its draft regulations for the water sector for consultation and is asking the public for its input.

The multi-sector regulator said these draft regulations support the water sector regulation law. It seeks to protect consumers and properly regulate licensees. It also proposes penalty fees for any breaches under the license agreement.

For more information on where to get a copy of the draft regulations, you can go to the following link: ofreg.ky/consultations

